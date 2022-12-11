We have to work collectively to make BJP victorious in 2024: Virendra Sachdeva

New Delhi, Dec 11 BJP's national President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Sunday appointed Virendra Sachdeva as the new working president of Delhi BJP.

At a programme organised at the state office here, the top leaders of the party welcomed the newly-appointed state working president Virendra Sachdeva by presenting him with bouquets.

Sachdeva, in his address, expressed gratitude to the party for being appointed as the working president and said, "We have to start preparing for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections without any rest. We have to spread the message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' among the masses to ensure victory of all the seven BJP candidates from Delhi in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections."

In his welcome address, leader of opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said that the family of Sachdeva is settled in Old Delhi after being displaced from Pakistan at the time of Partition.

Active in politics since 1988, Sachdeva has held posts of district vice president and general secretary of Chandni Chowk.

In 2009, Sachdeva was appointed as the secretary of Delhi BJP and later became state vice president in 2020.

Between 2012 and 2014, Sachdeva headed the party workers' training wing and between 2017 and 2020, he was the member of the party's National Good Governance Department.

He has been the secretary and treasurer of the Indian Archery Association and at present, he is the associate executive member of the Indian Olympic Association.

