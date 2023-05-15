"We still have 6 months time..." Sachin Pilot urges Rajasthan government to act against corruption

Mahapura (Rajasthan) [India], May 15 : Congress leader Sachin Pilot whose 5-day 'Jan Sangharsh Yatra' culminates on Monday has reiterated his demand for investigating into corruption allegations against the former chief minister Vasundhara Scindia.

"State government must take action against corruption, we still have six months' time. Students work so hard and spend money preparing for exams and then the question paper is leaked. The government should take action against this corruption," Pilot told reporters here today.

Pilot had started his yatra on May 11 to protest against the inaction of the Rajasthan government in the alleged corruption cases during the previous Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government in the State.

Assembly polls are scheduled to be held in Rajasthan later this year and the Congress party is seeking another term ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha polls in 2024.

Asked about the unity in the Rajasthan Congress in view of upcoming State polls, Pilot said, "Neither do I hurl allegations at anyone nor do I have any rift with anyone on an individual level."

Earlier on Sunday, he said that he has been receiving the support of the people as the issues he had raised are "essential".

Pilot who has been vocal about the inaction by the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government regarding the alleged corruption during the previous BJP government in the State, said that he and the Chief Minister have to fight "unitedly" against corruption, however, Gehlot did not take steps in this regard.

"We are getting people's support because our issues are essential. The chief minister is the face of the state and CM Ashok Gehlot and I will have to unitedly fight against cases of corruption. But the Chief Minister has not taken any action I have been writing letters for a long time to take action against issues of corruption," Pilot toldon the fourth day of his yatra.

"We need to change the entire system and make it transparent as paper leak is a serious issue and needs to be resolved. Middle-class suffers the most because of corruption and the allegations we had put on Bommai-led government have proved to be right and this is why people have voted for us in Karnataka," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor