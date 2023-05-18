'We will work as a family', says Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, May 18 Chief Minister designate of Karnataka Siddaramaiah said Thursday that they will remain united to protect the interests of the people.

"Our hands will remain united to protect the interests of Kannada people... and we will work as a family," said Siddaramaiah.

He shared a picture of himself with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Deputy Chief Minister designate D.K. Shivakumar.

The picture shows all three of them smiling and raising their hands together.

Siddaramaiah stated that the Congress will work like a one family to fulfill all guarantees assured by the party.

"The government will also ensure pro-people, transparent and corruption free administration," Sidddaramaiah stated.

Meanwhile, former Deputy CM and senior Congress leader Dr. G. Parameshwara met Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at the Raj Bhavan on Thursday and handed him over the letter requesting him to fix the swearing-in ceremony of the new Congress government on May 20. He also handed over the official letter by the KPCC to the Governor in this regard.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor