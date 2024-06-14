West Bengal Assembly By-Elections 2024: TMC Releases List of Candidates for July 10 By-Polls

The ruling Trinamool Congress on Friday, June 14, announced candidates for the July 10 by-elections to four assembly seats in West Bengal. The Mamata Banerjee-led party has nominated Krishna Kalyani from Raiganj seat and Mukut Mani Adhikari from Ranaghat-Dakshin constituency.

Supti Pandey, the widow of former TMC MLA Sadhan Pandey, has been fielded from Maniktala seat in Kolkata, while Madhuparna Thakur has been nominated from Matua-dominated Bagda seat. Raiganj and Ranaghat assembly segments fell vacant after Kalyani and Adhikari, both BJP MLAs, switched over to the TMC and unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha polls.

Check Names Here:

AITC candidates for the impending West Bengal Legislative By-elections scheduled for July 10, 2024. pic.twitter.com/SFTm2ciOgS — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) June 14, 2024

The Maniktala seat fell vacant after the death of Sadhan Pande in 2022. Bagda's sitting BJP MLA Biswajit Das had switched over to the TMC and unsuccessfully contested from the Bangaon Lok Sabha seat.