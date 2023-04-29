West Bengal: Court sends suspected Al-Qaeda terrorist to 11 days police custody

North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], April 29 : A lower court on Saturday granted West Bengal Police 11 days custody of the suspected terrorist from the Al-Qaeda outfit who was arrested earlier in the day by West Bengal Special Task Force (STF).

While addressing the mediapersons, the Government lawyer said,"Today he was produced in Barasat District court where police prayed for 14 days of police custody. The Court granted 11 days of police custody. A case has been registered against the accused under several sections of the Indian Penal Code related to terrorist activities. An investigation is going on".

"We cannot right now confirm that he is associated with the Al-Qaeda orgzation. However, the accused was produced in the court today as per the provisions of the case of those who were arrested earlier on suspicion of being involved in the militant orgzation," he added.

Earlier in the day accused person named Nannu Mia was arrested by West Bengal STF in connection with an investigation of the Shashan Police Station case.

"Today one male person aged 40 years named Nannu Mia of Dinhata, Coochbihar has been arrested by West Bengal STF from Howrah in connection with an ongoing case," the official said.

"Nannu Mia was arrested in connection with an investigation of the Shashan Police Station case. The case is currently being investigated by the West Bengal STF under different sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA)," the official added.

