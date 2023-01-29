West Bengal: Hiran Chatterjee dismisses rumours, says "standing with BJP"

BJP MLA Hiran Chatterjee has dismissed speculation about his rejoining Trinamool Congress (TMC) and said he was with the people working to deal with "TMC goons".

The actor-turned-politician also said that those claiming he met Trinamool leaders should show proof.

TMC state vice president Jay Prakash Majumdar claimed that Chatterjee had visited the TMC office.

"Though he is a part-time actor, I doubt whether he is a serious politician. He had shown serious discomfort with Dilip Ghosh. We cannot deny the fact that he along with the BJP leaders had visited the TMC office. He should then answer why he visited the TMC office if he thinks is nothing serious," Majumdar told ANI.

Hiran Chatterjee said he is with the BJP.

"I will be with BJP and I am with the people who are working to eradicate the TMC goons. Who is this Jay Prakash Majumdar? If they are alleging then they should show the video proof. In TMC, everyone is leased with money in their party. It is the fundamental right of people to speak whatever they want but I am the person who is standing here with the BJP," Chatterjee told ANI.

Chatterjee joined BJP just before the 2021 West Bengal Assembly polls. Prior to that, he was with the Trinamool and was youth vice-president of the party. It is believed that Hiran had a good relationship with party national general secretary and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee during his tenure at Trinamool Congress.

( With inputs from ANI )

