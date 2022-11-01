WFP working with Venezuela to deliver aid to flood victims

Caracas, Nov 1 The WFP is working with the Venezuelan government to deliver aid to victims of heavy rains and flooding in the country's northwest Trujillo state, the UN agency said.

The WFP added on Monday that it will distribute food in five municipalities in Trujillo as part of its "first response" to an emergency situation in Venezuela since the agency's arrival in April 2021.

Trujillo is one of the areas hardest hit by heavy rains that began in early October, Xinhua news agency reported.

A report released on Monday by the state media said 18 of the 20 municipalities in the Andean state were impacted by the rains.

The Regional Director of Civil Protection and Disaster Management in Trujillo, Cesar Fernandez, told the state media that families were being attended to, while "road problems due to landslides and overflowing rivers, streams and creeks are being resolved".

