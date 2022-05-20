Wheat down, record rice, maize, pulses, oilseed crop estimated: Tomar

New Delhi, May 20 The production of food grains in the country is estimated at a record 314.51 million tonnes, higher by 3.77 million tonnes than 2020-21, but wheat production has been estimated at 106.41 million tonnes, down 3 per cent compared to previous year, as per third advance estimates of production of major crops.

"The overall production during 2021-22 is estimated higher by 23.80 million tonnes. However, production of wheat during 2021-22 is estimated at 106.41 million tonnes. It is higher by 2.53 million tonnes than the last five years' average wheat production of 103.88 million tonnes," Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said.

The wheat production, although higher than last five years' average, is 3 per cent less than the earlier estimate and the production is down due to early onset of summer. The first estimate was 111 million tonnes.

Tomar was putting forth third advance estimates of production of major agricultural crops for 2021-22 released by the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

The overall production during 2021-22 is higher by 23.80 million tonnes than the previous five years' (2016-17 to 2020-21) average production of food grains, he said.

Record production is estimated of rice, maize, pulses, oilseeds, gram, rapeseed and mustard, and sugarcane, the Minister said, adding that this record production of so many crops is the result of the farmer-friendly policies of the Central government as well as tireless hard work of the farmers and the diligence of the scientists.

The assessment of production of different crops is based on the data received from states and validated with information available from other sources.

As per the estimated production of various crops as per the 3rd Advance Estimates for 2021-22, the estimated production of major crops during 2021-22 is as under:

Food grains 314.51 million tonnes - rice 129.66 million tonnes (record), wheat 106.41 million tonnes, nutri/coarse cereals 50.70 million tonnes, maize 33.18 million tonnes (record), pulses 27.75 million tonnes (record), tur 4.35 million tonnes, gram 13.98 million tonnes (record), oilseeds 38.50 million tonnes (record), groundnut 10.09 million tonnes, soyabean 13.83 million tonnes, rapeseed and mustard 11.75 million tonnes (record), sugarcane 430.50 million tonnes (record), cotton 31.54 million bales (each of 170 kg), jute and mesta 10.22 million bales (each of 180 kg).

