When alive, Oommen Chandy was haunted, now his family: Daughter

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 26 With electioneering for the September 5 Puthuppally by-election peaking, the family of late Oommen Chandy has taken strong exception to the social media campaign.

Speaking to the media Achu Oommen Chandy, the youngest daughter of Chandy who passed away on July 18, said that her father was haunted very badly when he was alive .

“After his demise, the attacks are being directed towards us. We know the attack has been stepped up after the election date was announced and the canards are now being intensified,” she stated.

“People at Puthuppally know everything and lies are being propagated about the development that has taken place in the constituency. We know why the present attack against us is to divert attention, but we are not going to succumb to the pressure,” added Achu.

Achu said that the farewell that their father got from the people of Kerala was unprecedented and now the people now know everything.

For the past few days, Achu -- who is settled in the Middle East with her family -- has been under attack on social media.

“Why should I reply to remarks being made by faceless people. I have no issues to get into a direct one to one, if they come out in the open. All this is happening because they want to cover up all the wrong things surrounding them,” said Achu.

Puthuppally goes to the polls on September 5 and Chandy’s son Chandy Oommen is the Congress candidate while the CPI(M) has fielded Jaick C.Thomas who lost to Chandy in 2016 and 2021 polls.

