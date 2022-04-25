When netas laugh at their own expense

Lucknow, April 25 It was one of those rare occasion when the everyone takes pot shots at politic and no one minds- even the netas in the audiences have a laugh at their expense.

The annual 'Ghongha Basant Sammelan' that is held on April 1 but was delayed this year due to Covid restrictions, was finally held here on Sunday night with deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak as the chief guest.

The special guest was 'Prime Minister of Moorkhistan' - a donkey who brayed on stage.

In his speech, he (donkey) 'said': "I am glad to see that my community has grown and so many of my relatives are present here today."

The Lucknow Nagar Nigam was conferred the 'Kumbhkaran Award' for sleeping away the problems of Lucknow and SP president Akhilesh Yadav was given the 'Dhenchu award'.

The Kavi Sammelan that followed also had the audience in splits.

Dumdar Banarasi won accolades for his poem that said: "Mohabbat mein sirf loss hai kuchh gain nahin hai/Kaise kahoon ki dil mein mere pain nahin hai."

Jamuna Prasad Upadhyay commented on the political scenario with "Har pyaas ki shiddat ko badhane mein lage hain, wo log jo dariya ke muhane pe khade hain."

Nagesh Shandliya took the mood forward with "Hum pati patni hain sahi, par ek doosre ke nahi."

Meanwhile, Shyam Kumar, veteran journalist who has been organising the event for almost six decades, told : "This is that one time in a year when people forget their worries and laugh their hearts out. We take pot shots at politic but they join in the banter too. We had to take a break due to Covid but are now back with the resolve to entertain people."

