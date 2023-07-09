"Whether Pashupati Paras will be part of alliance...": Chirag Paswan

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 9 : Taking a jibe at his uncle Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan on Sunday said that his existance in NDA will not affect him.

"Whether he (Pashupati Kumar Paras) will be part of the alliance (with NDA) or not, is not going to affect me," Chirag Paswan told ANI.

He further added, "A leader's importance in an alliance will depend upon the kind of public support they have."

Chirag Paswan emphasized that the majority holds significant importance in a democracy, and the public is aware of where the majority lies.

"The majority is everything in a democracy and people know where the majority is," Chirag Paswan said.

Regarding speculations about Chirag Paswan joining the NDA, he mentioned that he decide on forming an alliance for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections after conducting 2-3 more meetings with party leaders.

After chairing a crucial meeting of national and state office bearers of the party at his residence in Bihar's Patna, Paswan, while talking to the media stated that the party leaders have authorized him to take decisions on alliance for the polls.

"Party leaders today have authorised me to take any decision regarding forming an alliance for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections and also state elections, but till now, it would not be good to talk publicly on the alliance," Paswan said.

However, he refrained from addressing questions about taking an oath in the Union Cabinet.

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) was formed in October 2021 after the Election Commission allotted a separate symbol to Chirag Paswan's faction following his differences with his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras, who heads a separate faction. In the 2020 Bihar assembly elections, Chirag Paswan had walked out of the NDA, raising a rebellion against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

In the Bihar assembly elections 2020, the LJP managed to secure only 5.66 per cent vote share winning a single seat. The lone MLA who won under the LJP symbol soon switched sides to the JD(U).

Prior to the meeting with party officials, Chirag Paswan had a discussion with Minister of State for Home Affairs and BJP leader Nityanand Rai in Patna.

