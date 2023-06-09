'Who are offspring of Godse and Apte', Owaisi's retort to Fadnavis

Hyderabad, June 9 Taking strong exception to 'Aurangzeb ki aulad' remark of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi asked him "who are the offspring of Nathuram Godse and Narayan Apte, the killers of Mahatma Gandhi".

The Hyderabad MP slammed Fadnavis for making the remark while referring to riots in Kolhapur. "Tell us who are the offspring of Godse and Apte," asked Owaisi.

He alleged that 30,000 RSS men came out on streets after the alleged display of an image of Tipu Sultan in Kolhapur. "It was not an image of Tipu Sultan but was of some Allah Waley (saint) and the local people explained this to police," Owaisi said while addressing a public meeting in Hyderabad on Thursday night.

"Maharashtra minister Deepak Kesarkar said that 21 people were arrested for displaying the image of Tipu Sultan. Tell me which section of IPS says you can't keep a photo of Tipu Sultan," he asked

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president lashed out at the BJP and Sangh Parivar for spreading hatred and maligning Islam and Muslims.

He also alleged that there is a conspiracy to create riots in Maharashtra before the Lok Sabha elections. He was all praise for AIMIM MP from Aurangabad Imtiaz Jaleel for standing in front of the temple for three hours to foil the designs to create communal trouble.

Referring to the list of 44 banned organisations in the first schedule of UAPA, he dares the BJP and RSS to also make a list of prohibited names like Tipu Sultan, Aurangzeb, Babar, Khilji, Jahangir, Bahadur Shah Zafar and Quli Qutb Shah.

"You also say that we will not include in this list names of Godse, Apte and Madanlal Pahwa because they are dear to us," he said, referring to the killers of Mahatma Gandhi.

Owaisi said 50 public meetings were held in Maharashtra in the name of Love Jihad to spread hatred. "Do you know where the Love Jihad started...," he asked.

"We know your history... I can cite many such examples," taunted Owaisi.

He also referred to the recent incident in which a girl eloped with her lover the day after BJP MP Pragya Singh showed her the movie 'Kerala Story'. The AIMIM chief advised BJP and Sangh Parivar not to interfere in love affairs.

Owaisi condemned the action of Madhya Pradesh's BJP government against Ganga Jamuna school for publishing an advertisement in which a Hindu girl is seen with 'dupatta' on her head.

The MP said the Collector and SP of Damoh also found during the investigation that the school was not forcing anyone to wear 'hijab'. "But such is their hatred towards Muslims and hijab that the district BJP president threw ink on the district education officer because he stated the truth in his report," he said.

He also referred to the suspension of UP bus driver Krishnapal Singh and contract employee Mohit Yadav for stopping the bus for three minutes to enable two Muslims to offer namaz.

