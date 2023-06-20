Why Congress silent on religious conversions: MP Minister

Bhopal, June 20 Senior BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra hit out at the Congress, accusing it of doing 'politics of appeasement' and questioned its silence on cases of forced religious conversions.

He made this accusation while briefing about the incident in Bhopal in which a young man was forced to act like a dog.

Mishra said Congress Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh and former CM Kamal Nath did not utter a single word on the incident. "A Hindu youth was forced to act like a dog. When it is about religious conversion, the Congress leaders would not utter a single word, but when the administration takes action, they would raise questions."

The minister, while briefing the press on Tuesday, informed that one more accused involved in the case was arrested late on Monday. So far, four persons have been arrested and the search operation for the remaining two more was under way, the Minister told the media on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Bhopal district administration along with Municipal officials carried out the demolition of houses of the accused. Notably, the Madhya Pradesh Police have booked six persons under the National Security Act (NSA) for traumatising the youth.

On Sunday night, a video went viral on social media wherein a youth could be seen tied with a chain and forced to act like a dog. The victim, who was later identified as Vijay Ramchandani, was seen pleading for mercy, while the accused kept abusing him and asking him to bark like a dog.

In the 50-second video, Ramchandani could be heard saying, "Mujhe maaf kar do, mai miyan bhai banne ke liye taiyar hun (please pardon me, I am ready to become Miya brother)."

According to the police, the victim was referring to 'miyan' for Muslim, and therefore NSA has been imposed against the accused.

While the incident took place one-and-a-half-month ago, the administrative action began after the video went viral on social media on Sunday night.

On Monday morning, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra told mediapersons that he watched the video and directed the Bhopal Police commissioner to take prompt action in the matter.

Couple of hours after Mishra's statement, Bhopal district police claimed to have arrested three persons.

