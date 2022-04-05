Why is Cong asking its cadre to celebrate festival of one religion, asks Muslim MLA

Bhopal, April 5 A Bhopal based Congress MLA Arif Masood has raised objections over a circular issued by the party office asking the cadres to celebrate the upcoming 'Ram Navami' and 'Hanuman Jayanti' and to recite the 'Hanuman Chalisa'. Masood, who is a prominent Muslim leader of the Congress in the city, said the party was setting a 'wrong precedent' by issuing such a circular.

Masood asked why such directives were not issued for the Congress workers to celebrate Ramadan and the festivals of other faiths. Masood said that he has no objection to celebrating Ram Navami, Hanuman Jayanti or any other religious festival, but the political party (Congress) which treats all religions equally should not issue a circular referring to one particular religion.

Talking to , Masood said, "I have questioned the circular issued by Congress to its leaders. I have no objection to celebrating any festival, be it related to any religion. But, being a political party, Congress should not have issued such a circular. We take along all the religions."

He stated that the Congress has always respected all religions equally since its inception and should not follow the BJP's ideology.

"Issuing such a circular is the BJP's ideology where religions are treated differently. The Congress has always treated all religions equally and that is why people have faith in it. If we issue a circular to celebrate Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti then such a letter should also be issued about Ramadan and festivals of other faiths. This is not a good tradition for a political party," he added.

A circular, issued on behalf of state Congress president Kamal Nath on April 2 asked the party leaders and workers to organise religious programmes on April 10 and April 16 to mark Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti, respectively.

Masood's statement gave an opportunity to the BJP to take a dig at the Congress. BJP leader and state home minister Narottam Mishra, who never misses an opportunity to take on the Congress said, "Masood's objection is justified. The Congress is only concerned about Muslim votes."

"Masood is not able to digest that Congress leaders who used to organise 'Iftar' parties are now visiting temples," Mishra said while talking to reporters on Tuesday.

