Why those going to Manipur are silent on what’s happening in Bengal: Anurag Thakur

Kolkata, July 29 Union minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday questioned why the MPs of the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) constituents who are going to Manipur are silent on the incidents of violence and bloodbath in West Bengal.

“They are playing a drama about visiting Manipur today. But why are they silent over the recent violence over the panchayat polls in West Bengal which included the atrocities against women in the state? Will Congress and the other parties in the opposition alliance come to West Bengal? My question is also to the Lok Sabha member of Congress from West Bengal (Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury), who is the leader of his party in the Lok Sabha, on whether he would ask the other constituents of the opposition alliance to come to West Bengal,” he said on arrival in Kolkata on Saturday morning.

The Union minister's comments come at a time when the monsoon session of the West Bengal assembly is on and the ruling Trinamool Congress is moving a special motion to discuss and condemn the situation in violence-ridden Manipur. As a counter, BJP’s legislative party in the state assembly too moved two adjournment motions seeking discussion on atrocities against women and the recent incident of violence in the rural body polls, the discussion on which took place on July 27.

Since the beginning, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress had been raising the Manipur issues as a tool to attack BJP and the Union government. She had repeatedly claimed that while the Union government and BJP are sending a regular central fact-finding team to West Bengal, they are silent on the issue of Manipur despite the burning situation there.

