Will appear on March 11, Kavitha writes to ED

Hyderabad, March 9 Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K. Kavitha has written to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that she will appear before the agency on March 11 in Delhi excise policy case.

Kavitha has written the letter in response to the notice issued by the ED asking her to appear before it on March 9.

The daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had apparently requested for a week's time to appear but the ED rejected her request, and subsequently she sent another letter.

A statement in this regard was issued from Kavitha's office late Wednesday night.

"I being a responsible Indian citizen, and as a women of this Nation wish to exercise my rights provided under the law," she wrote.

"Further, I fail to understand as to why I have been summoned at such a short notice. It seems that certain political motives have been masquerading in the name of investigation. I categorically say that I have nothing to do with the present investigation. As stated, being a social worker and having prior commitments, I had already planned my schedule for the upcoming week, and the abrupt rejection of my request seems to be motivated by reasons best known to you, which demonstrates that it is nothing but 'political victimisation'," Kavitha said.

"However, without prejudice to my rights and contentions available in law as well as equity, being a true and law abiding citizen of this country, I will appear at your good offices on 11.03.2023, as adamantly directed by you in the teeth of the laws mentioned hereinabove," she added.

Kavitha, who left for Delhi on Wednesday evening, is scheduled to lead a day-long protest in Delhi on March 10 against delay in passing the women's reservation bill by the Parliament.



