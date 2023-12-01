'Will continue war till Hamas is finished', Israeli Defence Minister tells Blinken

Tel Aviv, Dec 1 Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has told the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that his country will continue the war with Hamas until the terror outfit is defeated and deprived of its capabilities.

A statement from the office of the Defence Minister said that he had spoken to Blinken when they had met.

Blinken was in Israel for a third time after the war between Israel and Hamas erupted.

Yoav Gallant, a former General of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), is an important member of the 'War Cabinet' constituted by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Gallant is considered a hawk in the 'War Cabinet', and has taken a tough position against Hamas.

