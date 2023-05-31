Will hang myself if allegations proved: Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Barabanki (UP), May 31 Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said on Wednesday that he would "hang" himself if allegations against him are proven.

"If a single allegation against me is proven, I will hang myself," Singh said while addressing a public rally in this UP district.

Singh took a jibe at wrestlers for announcing to immerse their medals in Ganga as a mark of their protest against him.

"It has been four months and they want me to be hanged. The government is not hanging me that is why they gathered at Haridwar on Tuesday and threatened to immerse their medals in the Ganga. This will not bring the sentence that they want for me, it is all emotional drama," he said.

"If you (wrestlers) have any evidence, present it in the Court and I am ready to accept any punishment. Delhi Police is investigating the matter. I would have been arrested if there was any truth to the charges levelled by the wrestlers," he added.

Meanwhile, Bhartiya Kisan Union President Naresh Tikait has called for a Maha Panchayat on Thursday in Muzaffarnagar to discuss the issue of wrestlers.

