Will have to compromise on national security if country defaults, says Imran Khan

Lahore, Nov 17 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairperson Imran Khan on Thursday warned that if Pakistan defaults, it will have to "compromise on its national security" the next time the government approaches foreign lenders for aid, media reports said.

Recalling that the country's default risk was a "mere 5pc" when he was in power earlier this year, he said the incumbent government has "devasted the economy", tghe Express Tribune reported.

He further said all steps being taken by the current government, including bringing changes to the Army Act, are to ensure that the incumbent leaders can safeguard their "looted weath". He further said that there was a chance that the current leaders would flee the country "once again" and they are "doing this all for themselves, not the country or its people", it reported.

Reiterating his call for free and fair elections, Imran Khan maintained it was the only way forward for the country. "PTI won 70 per cent of the elections despite the fact that the establishment was supporting them (the ruling party)," said the former premier.

He also claimed that the aim is to "eliminate Imran Khan".

The PTI Chairperson also said this "was a defining moment" in the history of the country and "when the nation stands up, they are unstoppable", Express Tribune reported.

PTI Secretary General Asad Umar on Thursday said the party will hold the "largest ever" political gathering in Rawalpindi.

He said the PTI will not be threatened or will bow down and its leaders will be "standing with its supporters" and not hide behind "bulletproof glass".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor