Will Kerala Guv ink tweaked controversial Lokayukta Bill?

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 15 With the office of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan sending 12 Bills, including the controversial Lokayukta, University Laws (Amendment) and others, to the official residence of Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, the political atmosphere in the state is headed for a turbulence once again.

The files were sent late Wednesday to the Governor, who is in Attappady and will return to the state capital on Saturday (September 17).

While 11 of the Bills might pass muster without an issue, all eyes are on the tweaked Lokayukta Bill.

Khan gave Vijayan the first jolt a few months back when he refused to ink the re-promulgation of 11 Ordinances forcing the Kerala government to call a special 10-day session for floating the Bills.

With Khan refusing to ink the Ordinances, the battle lines were drawn between Vijatan and the Governor. While Khan time and again addresses the media stating that he cannot be taken for granted, Vijayan continues to maintain a stoic silence.

With the previous Ordinances turning infructuous and the fresh tweaked Lokayukta Bill yet to be inked, trouble can mount for Vijayan as there is a case against him for mishandling the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund.

The trial in the case is over and only the verdict is pending and any adverse verdict could put Vijayan in major trouble. The then Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yedyiurappa had to resign from the chair after the Lokayukta gave a verdict indicting him.

