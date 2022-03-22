Will make J&K most beautiful investment destination: Lt Gov

Srinagar, March 22 Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday that said that Union Territory will provide global standard end to end facilities for businesses.

Addressing the Gulf countries investment summit here on Tuesday, he said that he had highlighted the scope for Jammu and Kashmir and sought Gulf-based companies' economic cooperation to make "this paradise on earth as the most beautiful investment destination in the world".

He said the visit by CEOs of top companies, entrepreneurs, startup representatives, and exporters was an expression of confidence of the industry leaders in the potential for business cooperation between the UT and the Gulf countries.

"India's relationship with Gulf countries is being translated into a vibrant, revitalised economic partnership with Jammu and Kashmir that will not only diversify our export basket, but will also create a conducive environment for expansion of the existing trade.

"We have worked with a coherent framework in the last two years to harness immense natural resources and economic potential of Jammu and Kashmir. We have worked out a blueprint to unlock investment flows.

"We promise to provide global standard end to end facilities for businesses, skilled workforce, transparent and hassle free regulatory mechanism and creation of necessary infrastructure, wherever, required," he said.

Since his Dubai Expo visit in January this year, many foreign companies from UAE have announced longterm plans for the UT, he said.

"We will take this relationship to a qualitatively new level and strengthen our economic partnership," Sinha asserted.

