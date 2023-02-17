Will not contest CWC polls: Tharoor reiterates

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 17 Lok Sabha member Shashi Tharoor on Friday reiterated his decision of not contesting the Congress Working Committee (AWC) election.

This comes a day after the Thiruvananthapuram MP had ruled out contesting the Congress Working Committee election, if held.

"I have already said that I am not interested in an election again and hence contesting if an election to the CWC is held is ruled out," Tharoor told the media on the sidelines of a function he inaugurated here.

Asked if he expects to be nominated, he said, "I am not expecting anything," and when further asked, if an election to the CWC is needed, he replied, "There have always been two opinions on this issue and the Constitution is also clear on it," said Tharoor.

But he said that the upcoming Assembly elections in several states are more important.

Later this month, the Congress will hold a plenary session in Jaipur wherein a new team of AICC office-bearers, led by president Malikarjuna Kharge, will be selected.

Though Tharoor unsuccessfully contested against Kharge, his stock outside the party leadership has increased hugely and in Kerala he appears to be one of the most popular leaders.

