Will oppose Anti-conversion Bill, govt wants to damage certain sections: Former Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy

Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy reaffirmed that his Janata Dal (Secular) party will oppose the anti-conversion bill brought in by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai government and alleged that the saffron party wants to damage certain sections by bringing the bill.

Speaking to the reporters here, Kumaraswamy said, "We are going to oppose the bill. By presenting this bill in the House, it will not be useful to anybody. According to me, the government's responsibility is to look after the down-trodden people. Bringing this anti-conversion Bill will not be helpful for anybody. By bringing this bill, the government wants to damage certain sections."

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee Chief DK Shivakumar opposing the anti-conversion bill on Tuesday said that he will tear the bill as it is against the Constitution.

The KPCC chief said we wanted to stop it before its introduction. "They've to go by the majority, but the Speaker joined hands with the govt," the minister added.

"I will tear the Bill, it is against the Constitution. We wanted to stop it before its introduction. They have to go by the majority, but the Speaker joined hands with the government. We will oppose it tooth and nail," said Shivakumar opposing the anti-conversion Bill in Belagavi, Karnataka.

Later, former chief minister and BJP leader, BS Yediyurappa urged the Opposition to extend their support to the Bill.

"I request Congress and JD(S) leaders to support the anti-conversion bill to pass it unanimously in the Assembly. Many states have already made it a law," he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra tabled the anti-conversion bill in the state Legislative Assembly.

The "Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021", introduced in the assembly by Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, provides for the protection of the right to freedom of religion and prohibition of unlawful conversion from one religion to another by misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means.

It proposes imprisonment of up to 10 years for forced religious conversion.

The Karnataka Assembly Speaker announced that he has allowed the government to introduce the anti-conversion bill as per the procedure, and it will be taken up for discussion on December 22.

Congress opposed the Bill tabled by the Karnataka Government and called the Bill "draconian and anti-Constitution", staging a walkout from the assembly. Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar tore the copy of the Bill inside the House.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor