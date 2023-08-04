Will Rahul open discussion on no-confidence motion in LS?

New Delhi, Aug 4 With former Congress president Rahul Gandhi set to return to Parliament after his conviction in a defamation case was stayed by the Supreme Court, a question that has been making rounds in political circles is whether he would be able to initiate the Opposition's no-confidence motion discussion in the House against Prime Minister Narenda Modi-led government.

According to sources, Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha membership is likely to be restored by Monday or Tuesday.

A copy of the Supreme Court verdict would also be sent to the Lok Sabha Secretariat following which the necessary procedures would be followed as well. A notification is also likely to be issued regarding the restoration of Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha membership.

The discussion on no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government is likely to be taken up on August 8 over the notice submitted by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on July 26.

According to rules, as the notice has been submitted by Gogoi, he will have to initiate the discussion on behalf of the Opposition.

Also, it is being said that the Congress strategists would not want to miss an opportunity to attack the government after Gandhi returns to the House.

According to sources aware of Parliamentary rules, if Gandhi wants to start the discussion on the no-confidence motion on behalf of the Opposition he can do so, but it would be possible only in two scenarios.

First -- Rahul Gandhi's membership should be restored by Monday or Tuesday morning, and second -- when Gaurav Gogoi's name is called out by the Speaker, he will have to propose Rahul Gandhi's name to speak in his place.

A discussion on the no-confidence motion against the Modi government is likely to start on August 8. PM Modi would reply to the debate on August 10.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor