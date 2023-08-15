Will realise dreams of great freedom fighters: Punjab CM

Patiala, Aug 15 Announcing to realise the dreams of great freedom fighters, martyrs and national heroes by making Punjab a frontrunner in the country, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Tuesday said every single drop of his blood is committed for this noble cause.

Addressing a gathering after unfurling the national flag during the state-level function to mark Independence Day, the Chief Minister said Punjabis are born leaders and they can’t lag behind in any field but the need of hour is to channelise their unbounded energy for which the government is making concerted efforts.

He said the day is not far when due to these persistent efforts, the state will lead the country. “Once Punjab leads the nation, India will guide the world.”

Mann said every effort is being made by the government in this regard and no stone will be left unturned for this noble cause as a humble tribute to the national heroes.

The Chief Minister said the role played by Punjabis in the national freedom struggle stands out as a story of courage and sacrifice with no parallel anywhere in the world.

He said more than 80 per cent of great warriors and patriots who laid down their lives or were subjected to British tyranny in one form or another were Punjabis.

Mann said the heroic gems like Baba Ram Singh, Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev, Lala Lajpat Rai, Shaheed Udham Singh, Kartar Singh Sarabha, Diwan Singh Kalepani and several others shed every drop of their blood to achieve the ultimate goal of Independence.

The Chief Minister said every village of Punjab has the footprint of one or another martyr who had sacrificed their lives for the country.

He said that even today the youths of state are valiantly safeguarding the borders of the country whether from the side of Pakistan, Bangladesh or China.

The Chief Minister exhorted the younger generations to acquaint themselves with their rich cultural heritage.

He said though Punjab played a key role in the freedom struggle, it also had to bear the brunt of the Partition as one million people migrated from the country.

Mann said the line drawn by Britishers gave deep wounds to the countrymen in general and Punjabis in particular.

The Chief Minister said his government is taking path-breaking initiatives to realise the dreams of the great freedom fighters.

He said 117 Schools of Eminence are being constructed across the state for imparting quality education to the students.

Mann said equipped with ultra modern infrastructure these schools will provide the best quality education to the students with the aim of grooming the students for professional and competitive courses.

Likewise, the Chief Minister said in order to provide best healthcare facilities to the people the government has opened 659 Aam Aadmi Clinics, including 76 such clinics that have been dedicated to people on this Independence Day.

He said these clinics have revolutionised the healthcare sector as more than 95 per cent of patients visiting these clinics daily recover from their ailments.

Mann said the Aam Aadmi Clinics are acting as a cornerstone in the revamping of the healthcare system in Punjab as ever since the starting of the clinics from August 15, 2022, these clinics have witnessed a footfall of more than 43.74 lakh patients, who have been provided the facility of free medicines, diagnose and clinical tests.

Earlier, the Chief Minister took the salute during an impressive march past by the contingents of ITBP, Punjab Police (men and women), Himachal Police, Punjab Home Guards, NCC, Saint John Ambulance Brigade of Red Cross, Scouts and Guides and PAP Pipe and Brass Band led by the parade Commander Jasroop Kaur Bath.

He also honoured three freedom fighters -- Mohkam Singh, Avtar Singh and Charan Singh along with members of Freedom Fighters Association Patiala.

