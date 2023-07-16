'Will take a call otherwise': Karnataka BJP leader stakes claim to state chief's post with veiled threat

Bengaluru, July 16 Woes are continuing to mount for the BJP in Karnataka, with prominent Lingayat leader V. Somanna stating he will take a call on his future course of action if the party refuses to give him the post of the state chief.

Addressing a ward level party workers meeting of Govindaraja Nagar assembly constituency, Somanna stated if he is not given the post of state President, he will decide on his future course of action as per the wishes of his supporters.

“I have the experience of being with the people for 365 days and organising the party. I have asked for the state President's post from the party. I know the ups and downs of politics for 40 years. If the post is given, I will work for the party day and night. If not, I will call the meeting of party workers and announce my decision,” he said.

“I have made Govindaraj Nagar constituency in Bengaluru as a model constituency. Honoring the direction of the high command, I contested from different constituencies. It would have been an easy win in Govindaraj Nagar,” he maintained.

Somanna attributed the defeat in the party to the infighting within the party.

“The anti-party activity of the senior leaders in the party resulted in my defeat,” he said.

Somanna contested from two seats in the last Assembly elections. He was pitted against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Varuna constituency. He also stood from Chamarajanagar city seat and lost both by huge margins. Earlier he represented Govindaraj Nagar constituency in Bengaluru. He is one of the few politicians who broke the caste barrier to register consecutive wins in constituencies dominated by Vokkaligas.

Somanna was brought to the BJP from the Congress by former CM B.S. Yediyurappa. However, differences cropped up between the two when Somanna did not join Yediyurappa’s new party KJP. Sources claim that Yediyurappa ensured defeat of Somanna and prevented the party from giving him any prominent posts.

Rumours are now circulating that Somanna will join the Congress. Somanna hails from Kanakapur and he shares good relations with Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, who also hails from there.

Shivakumar has been trying to woo him to Congress. Sources in the Congress say the party is planning to field him against BJP Yuva Morcha President Tejasvi Surya from Bengaluru South MP seat.

Meanwhile, former CM Basavaraj Bommai, reacting to the speculations of Somanna joining the Congress, said that it is only a rumour.

