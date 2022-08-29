Will take action against CBI, ED officers in Bengal if my officers harassed: Mamata

Kolkata, Aug 29 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday threatened to take legal action against central agency officials posted in West Bengal if the Union government does not stop harassing the bureaucrats and police service officers from the state.

Recently, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned and questioned a number of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) officers of the state government in connection to the central agency's ongoing probe on coal smuggling scam.

"I am aware of the functioning of the CBI and the ED. These agencies have a number of good people. They work honestly. But at the same time, we too have proof about the involvement of some of the central agency officials in corruption. If the officers from West Bengal are harassed in New Delhi, we will also take legal action against such errant central agency officials," Banerjee said at a rally.

Against the backdrop of the subsequent orders of the Calcutta High Court going against the state government, the Chief Minister also took a subtle jibe towards the judicial system. "I want the judicial system to operate for the people of the country. Nothing more is needed if the judicial system of the country operates in a proper manner," she said.

She also hit out at media. "The media houses are running parallel media trials and acting on behalf of the BJP. So, I request people not to rely on whatever the media houses say," she said.

