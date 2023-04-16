"Will welcome him if he comes back to BJP": Yediyurappa after Jagadish Shettar quits as MLA

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 16 : After BJP MLA Jagadish Shettar resigned from his membership in the state assembly, former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday said if Shettar comes back to BJP, the party would welcome him.

Addressing mediapersons here, Yediyurappa said, "BJP is a national party. BJP has given a good position to me, Jagadish Shettar, Laxman Savadi and others. Laxman Savadi was made a minister. When he lost the election, we made him an MLC. We gave him many opportunities in the party. I want to ask Laxman Savadi followers, what wrong did we do to him? Why did he join the Congress?"

A former Karnataka deputy chief minister, Laxman Savadi quit the BJP and was fielded from the Ath Assembly constituency by the Congress.

Savadi's exit ahead of the polls is seen to be a major blow to the ruling BJP He joined the Congress party, after being denied a ticket by the BJP.

Further invoking to Jagadish Shettar, Yediyurappa said, "We made him (Jagadish Shettar) the chief minister of Karnataka and the BJP state president. The statements given by him have made us unhappy. People knew about Jagadish Shettar only because of BJP. I want to ask Jagadish Shettar why is he joining Congress. If he comes back to BJP, we will welcome him."

He said People from Karnataka will not forgive Shettar.

"Dharmendra Pradhan had offered Jagadish Shatter, a ministerial position in the cabinet. We had offered a ticket to Jagadish Shatter's family. But he did not respond to it," he said.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar tendered his resignation as an MLA to Karnataka Assembly Speaker, Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, at Sirsi on Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday, Shettar said some Karnataka BJP leaders were mishandling the party in the State.

"I am going to tender my resignation as an MLA and I will also resign from the primary membership of the party. Later I will decide the next course of action, whether I have to fight independently or with a party. The ill-treatment and humiliation by the senior leaders of the party have hurt me a lot. My decision (to resign from BJP) is final. Some state leaders are mishandling the BJP system in Karnataka," Shettar told .

On whether he will be joining the Congress, the former Karnataka chief minister said, "I have not decided yet."

Shettar, a six-time MLA from the constituency was reportedly advised by the party to stand down and not seek a fresh term as MLA from the Hubli-Dharwad Central segment, following which his followers expressed their anguish against the party's high command.

On Saturday, after announcing his resignation, Jagadish Shettar also mentioned that there is a conspiracy against him, which is why he was denied a ticket.

"There is a conspiracy against me, will tell everything after resigning," Shettar told .

After being left out from the BJP's candidate lists, Shettar had earlier issued an ultimatum to the party, saying he will consider his future political course if denied a ticket from his preferred segment.

The 224-seat Karnataka Assembly will go to polls on May 10, and the votes will be counted on May 13.

