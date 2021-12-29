Will win 150 seats under Bommai's leadership in 2023 Assembly polls: BJP's Karnataka incharge

Bharatiya Janata Party Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh claimed on Wednesday that BJP will win around 150 sets in 224 seat Assembly in the 2023 Assembly election under the leadership of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

"Under the leadership of Basavaraj Bommai here, we will win around 150 seats in the next Assembly elections and form a BJP government in the State again," said Singh.

The BJP leader made the comments amid the two-day ongoing BJP State Executive Committee meeting in the Hubballi district of Karnataka.

Karnataka will go to the polls in 2023.

Basavaraj Bommai was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka in July this year after the resignation of BS Yediyurappa.

In the 2018 Assembly elections, Congress bagged 78 and formed the government with Janata Dal (Secular), which won 37 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party secured 104 seats in 224-member Karnataka Assembly.

In 2019, 16 Congress and JD(S) MLAs tendered their resignations that resulted in the fall of the HD Kumaraswamy-led coalition government on July 23, 2019. The government lost the trust vote after 105 MLAs voted against it. Later, BJP's Yediyurappa took over as the chief minister.

( With inputs from ANI )

