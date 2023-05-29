Woman lodges complaint with NCW against BRS MLA

Hyderabad, May 29 A partner in a private dairy farm has lodged a complaint with the National Commission for Women (NCW) against a Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA, accusing the latter of harassment and blackmail.

She lodged the complaint against Durgam Chinnaiah, a BRS MLA from Bellampalli constituency in Adilabad district.

In a video statement, the Origin Dairy partner said they faced threat to life from the MLA, adding that since the Telangana police did not take any action on their complaint, they have approached the National Commission for Women.

"The Commission has assured us that justice will be done," she said, as she asked the MLA to stop threatening and blackmailing them through his supporters.

The allegations of sexual harassment were first levelled against the MLA in March.

The complainant had then alleged that the MLA asked them to send him women in return for helping them expand their business.

The private dairy management alleged that the MLA did not help them in the allotment of land as promised, and had been harassing them by foisting false cases even after taking 'bribe'.

In an audio clip, which was circulated on social media, the dairy partner had claimed that the legislator offered two acres of land for which they had paid Rs 20 lakh to him. After she visited him at the MLA quarters in Hyderabad along with a girl, he later called her and asked her to send the girl to him.

When she told him it was not possible, he kept mounting pressure on her to send other girls to him.

She alleged that later the MLA got them arrested when they went to his house in Bellampalli to stage a protest. She also said the police detained them for three days illegally and they were later sent to judicial remand.

The MLA had dismissed all the allegations, claiming that attempts were being made to tarnish his image.

