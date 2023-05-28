"Wonderful Scenario, first day of parliament after independence should have been like this": BJP leader Kapil Mishra

New Delhi [India], May 28 : Soon after the inauguration of the new building of Parliament commenced, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kapil Mishra on Sunday said that the first day of the parliament session after independence should have been like this.

"Wonderful Scenario! The first day of the parliament session after independence should have been like this", said Mishra.

Adding further, he compared the new parliament building with that of the ancestors of valiant personalities like Shivaji, Chandragupta, and Maharana Pratap.

"Now it seems like it is the parliament house of the ancestors of Shivaji, Chandragupta Maurya, Maharana Pratap," he added.

Admiring PM Modi, Mishra wrote, "The task of converting the dreams of our brave ancestors into reality could only be done by Narendra Modi Ji".

Other than Kapil Mishra, several leaders have expressed their happiness over the inauguration of the new parliament building.

"Today is a historic day for the countrymen. Because on this day, Prime Minister Naredra Modi is going to hand over the new parliament to the country. This parliament house is a symbol of self-respect for 142 crore Indians", said Sarbananda Sonowal, union minister.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new parliament building. PM Modi performed the Puja.

He also recieved 'Sengol' (a mark of change of powers, handed over by the British to the then PM Jawahar Lal Nehru) to establish it in the new parliament building. PM Modi bowed down before the 'Sengol', showing respect to the same.

After this, all faith (Sarva-Sharma) prayers followed.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor