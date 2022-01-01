Won't allow SilverLine project in Kerala: Satheesan

Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly V D Satheesan on Saturday said that the United Democratic Front (UDF) will not allow SilverLine project (semi high-speed rail) in the state as it is only for the elite class.

"The state government even did not hold discussion over the project. We will not allow it. CPIM central committee had taken a strong stand against the Ahmedabad bullet train project. Even, CPIM general secretary said it is an elite project and will not help the poor. If the government is concentrating on the megaproject then the CPIM must clear their stand on the Centre's bullet train project," said Satheesan.

There are protests against the Kerala government's ambitious semi high-speed railway project SilverLine. It is believed to be one of the biggest infrastructure projects of the Pinarayi Vijayan government.

The proposed 529.45-km railway line will cover 11 districts of the state connecting Thiruvananthapuram in the south to Kasaragod in the north just in four hours.

( With inputs from ANI )

