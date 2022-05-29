Won't negotiate until Imran accepts defeat and corrects behaviour: Pak Minister

Islamabad, May 29 The Pakistan government will not negotiate with Imran Khan until the latter accepts defeat and corrects his language and behaviour, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzeb, said on Sunday as she brushed aside possibilities of talks with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman, who had recently stated that he was open to every kind of negotiations if they lead to early elections in the country.

Marriyum also slammed Imran Khan for using foul language and for his 'abusive' behaviour towards the ruling government and party leaders, stating that Khan will have to accept the fact that he suffered defeat in engaging the Pakistani people during his anti-government long march, who she claimed refused to follow Khan's false narrative of regime change conspiracy.

"Let him (Imran Khan) admit defeat first at least. If he accepts defeat and changes his behaviour, he will see that we don't disappoint him," the minister said.

"Imran Khan will have to seek forgiveness and answer for this language, behaviour and the injustice done with the people of Pakistan for four years," she added.

Mariyyum added that the injustice done by Imran Khan during his tenure as the premier cannot be forgotten.

"We cannot forget it. Every injustice, whether with the media or the people or the parliamentar or the political opponents, was a loss to Pakistan," she said.

Talking about the worsening economic crisis in the country, Marriyum said that Imran Khan ignored the demands of the opposition parties to sit together and discuss a comprehensive "charter of economy" to tackle the financial crisis.

"Imran Khan blatantly ignored opposition's demand for a charter of economy and said that the opposition leaders wanted an NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) on cases against them. Now that he is ousted and we are in the ruling government, let this be made clear that we will not give you (Imran Khan) an NRO on your misdeeds," she said.

"We cannot do negotiations with Khan if they're based on threat and dictation," she added while responding to Khan's statement of being open to talks only after the dates for early elections are given.

"I am giving you (Imran Khan) the date of elections. Write it down: August 2023. Imprint it on your mind and heart. Listen with both ears. No one will fall to your threats, dictations, cursing or misbehaviour. Change your behaviou first. Wait for the elections. Learn to wait," Marriyum said.

She also advised Imran Khan to refrain from launching a social media campaign against different institutions, including the police authorities, warning that if such a stunt is done by Khan, zero tolerance will be shown towards him by the government and that there will be serious consequences.

