"Work behind new Parliament building is of Indians...": Amravati MP Navneet Rana

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 26 : Navneet Kaur Rana, independent MP from Amravati, on Friday slammed the Opposition for their call to boycott the new Parliament building inauguration and said that she was proud that the vision behind the new building was that of Indians.

While talking to ANI, Rana said, "The old Parliament was built by the British but the brain and work behind the new Parliament is of Indians and I don't understand, why the opposition is making so many issues. They are upset that PM Modi has done what they (the opposition) couldn't. They have problems with PM Modi."

"I am proud of it as a member of parliament from Amravati," she added.

Launching a scathing attack on Uddhav Thackeray, she said, "At the time of Sea link inauguration why didn't you invite Prime Minister? Also, you did not invite many of us. I want to tell you that a lion always walks alone. PM Narendra Modi stands by his words. The new Parliament has been built in the given time. If PM Narendra Modi is here, everything is possible."

Lashing out at those involving President Droupadi Murmu in the row, the Amaravati MP said, "A tribal woman is in President's chair. Those who are questioning from Maharashtra you tell us why no woman has become Chief Minister of Maharashtra yet. If you are boycotting the inauguration, will you also boycott sitting in the new Parliament building?"

PM Modi will dedicate the new Parliament building to the nation on May 28. As many as 21 political parties have announced to boycott the inauguration ceremony.

The Supreme Court on Friday declined to entertain a PIL seeking direction that the new Parliament building should be inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu on May 28.

Notably, a total of 21 opposition parties have decided to boycott the PM's decision to preside over the inauguration ceremony instead of President Droupadi Murmu.

National Conference is among the 21 parties which have decided to boycott the inauguration ceremony citing the "insult" of President Droupadi Murmu over not letting her dedicate the new building to the nation.

The opposition said that the inauguration of the building without President Droupadi Murmu "insults the high office of the President, and violates the letter and spirit of the Constitution". Meanwhile, amid the boycott call by the opposition, the Centre has received a confirmed list of 25 political parties, including some which are not a part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), that will participate in the inauguration ceremony.

Apart from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), several parties in the NDA including AIADMK, Apna Dal, the Republican Party of India, the Shinde faction of Shiv Sena, NPP, and NPF have confirmed their attendance for the function on Sunday.

Several neutral parties, including Biju Janata Dal, TDP, and YSRCP will also be present for the inauguration.

Amongst the opposition parties, Shiromani Akali Dal and Bahujan Samajwadi Party and JDS will attend the function on Sunday.

The sources toldthat the rituals ahead of the inaugural ceremony will begin in the morning and are likely to be held in a pandal (canopy) near the Gandhi statue in Parliament. PM Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Hariwansh and some senior ministers in the government are likely to be part of the ceremony.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor