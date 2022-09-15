Works are on to settle Naga political issue: Nadda

Kohima, Sep 15 BJP president J. P. Nadda on Thursday said that 2015 works are going on to resolve the Naga political issue like various accords signed in other northestern states.

The BJP President said : "There are certain issues of the Naga political talks. We are working on these. Peace accords were signed in Assam and Tripura with the militant outfits. We are going to solve the Assam-Meghalaya border issues. Long pending issues of the northeast were solved protecting the tradition and culture of the region."

Addressing a public rally at Old Riphyim in Wokha district of Nagaland, Nadda said that unlike other previous Prime Minister, Narendra Modi is the only Prime Minister who visited northeast region 50 times in the last 8 years and he (PM) said that without the development of the northeastern region, growth of India is not possible.

"Massive development has taken place in the northeast. Projects worth thousands of crores of rupees already sanctioned. Once northeast was known for its insurgency, blockade and other anti-development programmes. Now the region is a very prosperous area, free from militancy. The region is close to Modi's heart, the BJP President said.

"Under the dynamic leadership of Modi, Nagaland is also not left behind in the development mission. Modi wants transformation through transportation."

With his two-day Nagaland visit from Thursday, BJP virtually kicked off the campaign for the assembly elections, which are expected to take place in February next year. Referring to the Ruzazho Village in Nagaland which was first administered by Indian National Army (INA) led by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Nadda said that the Naga people had fought against the British to protect its identity and culture.

The INA headed by Netaji as part of its 'Delhi Chalo' campaign visited Ruzazho Village in Phek district in Nagaland on April 4, 1941 and the village was said to be the first Indian village to be administered by the 'Azad Hind Government'.

The BJP President said that before 2014, the agriculture budget of the government was Rs 27,000 crore and with the five times increase it has now gone to Rs 1.30 lakh crore.

Under the PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi scheme, Rs 1.30 lakh crore financial assistance was give to 11 crore farmers, he said.

Nadda said that earlier, India imported huge quantities of arms and now the country is now exporting arms, and that arms export now increased to Rs 8,400 crore.

"With overall export increased by 17 per cent, the GDP increased to 13. 5 per cent," Nadda pointed out. The BJP President before leaving for Delhi on Friday, said that he would hold a series of meetings with state BJP, church and NGO leaders in Dimapur and Kohima.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor