World used Article 370 to keep India off balance: Jaishankar

New Delhi, June 8 Defending the abrogation of Article 370, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Thursday said that India was being kept off balance internationally for a long time through the provision, which prompted the action and now, the world understands the logic behind it.

"The whole world used Article 370 against India to keep us off balance, so we remedied it at home. We spent a lot of time to make the world understand why we did it (abrogation of Article 370). Now, people say it is not a live issue anymore," he said in a press conference, while responding to a question on how the government handled the issue on the diplomatic front.

He further added that while doing so, the government also fought lots of false narratives which emanated from within the country.

Soon after coming to power in 2019 for the second time, the NDA government abrogated Article 370 on August 5 that year and turned Jammu and Kashmir into a union territory.

Besides, Ladakh was also turned into a separate union territory.



