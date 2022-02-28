Would it be nice if a woman passes out on the street after getting drunk: Hans Raj Hans

New Delhi, Feb 28 Bharatiya Janata Party MP Hans Raj Hans on Monday said that the new liquor policy of the Delhi government will encourage alcohol consumption in the national capital which goes against the ethos and culture of the country. Singer-turned-politician Hans asked would it be nice if women pass out on the streets after getting drunk.

The BJP Lok Sabha Member from North West Delhi, Hans claimed that 'pink thekas' (exclusive liquor shops for women) will encourage women to drink.

"Pink theke se pi ke galiyon aur naaliyon mein agar koi gir gayi, achi lagegi auratein aise, jhoomti hui? Taras karon iss Delhi pe aur isko ruko (Would it be nice if women pass out on the streets or drains after getting drunk at 'pink thekas'. Please have pity on Delhi, stop it)," Hans said while addressing a press conference at the BJP city unit headquarters here on the Delhi government's new excise policy along with senior leader and MP Parvesh Verma.

Pointing out that earlier when men used to come home drunk, they used to beat up and abuse their wives, Hans said, "I wonder what would be the scenario when women come home drunk. Ab jab patidev ayenge toh kaisa behaviour hoga, aati hee do chaar lappad jad dengi (Now what would be the behaviour when the husband comes home, he may get slapped on arrival)," he said referring to a possible situation.

He appealed that instead of encouraging women to drink, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government should think of taking the initiative to inculcate moral values in them. "We should encourage them to get into sports, music by opening new institutes, they should be taught the 'Gita' and expose them to spiritual teachings," the sufi singer said.

Hans accuses the Arvind Kejriwal government of encouraging drinking among people through various promotional schemes.

Referring to the Delhi BJP's proposed referendum seeking the opinion of over 10 lakh people on the Kejriwal government's new excise policy on March 4, Hans said "I am quite sure that every BJP person and anyone who loves this city will participate in this ajanmat' (referendum) or else how would we be able to make India great." he added.

