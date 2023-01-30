Would rather die than forming alliance with BJP: Nitish Kumar

Patna, Jan 30 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday asserted that he would choose death over any alliance with BJP its former ally.

While interacting with media persons here, Nitish Kumar further said that the next Assembly polls would bring forth his party's capability.

His statement comes a day after BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi said that the top leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and the party national president have decided against having any kind of truck with Kumar in Bihar.

Sushil Kumar Modi further tore into the chief minister saying that he lacked the capability to win any elections on his own. Why would the BJP make alliances with any leader and his party who does not have any capacity to win elections on his own. In the 2020 Assembly election, had JD(U) not entered an alliance with the BJP, it would not have bagged even 15 seats. PM Modi had campaigned extensively for JD(U) in that election," Sushil Modi said on Sunday.

"We are the people who believe in Atal Ji and hence were with BJP. In 2013, we did leave the party but got back in 2017 on their consistent demand. During the 2020 Assembly elections, we realised that our decision was wrong.

"We supported BJP but they worked against us in the last Assembly polls. I did not agree to the post of chief minister but they requested me. After becoming the chief minister, they started with their wrongdoings again," Nitish Kumar said.

In 2005 and 2010 Assembly polls, BJP asked JMM and Shiv Sena to contest election in Bihar. They have a similar election symbol like the JD(U). Due to the symbol similarity, we lost 5 to 6 seats. When we did not have an alliance with BJP in 2015, you know the seats we had," Kumar said.

"Now, wait for the next elections. It will give you a clear picture about our capacity. I choose to die but not get into any alliance with the BJP in future. They had deliberately made a case against Tejashwi's father and are doing it again after we parted ways," Kumar stated.

