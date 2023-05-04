Wrestlers protest: Minor altercation after AAP leader brought folding beds to Jantar Mantar, says Delhi Police

New Delhi, May 4 The Delhi Police, in response to allegations by Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang Punia that a protesting wrestler was beaten by a police officer at Jantar Mantar, said that a "minor altercation occurred after AAP leader Somnath Bharti brought folding beds to the protest site without permission".

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi), Pranav Tayal, said that Bharti brought folding beds without permission to the protest site. "When intervened, the supporters became aggressive in trying to get the beds out of the truck. Subsequently, a minor altercation took place, in which Somnath Bharti, along with two others, was detained," said the DCP.

Meanwhile, talking to reporters, Punia said that women wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik, were abused by the cops.

"Look at them, they are drunk," Bajrang pointed at two police officers surrounded by other protesters.

Vinesh was seen consoling Sakshi who was crying for help. Vinesh also said that her brother got injured after getting beaten by the police officers.

"They also pushed me and abused me," she said.

