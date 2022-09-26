Yemen's Houthi group rejects accusation of threatening ongoing truce

Sanaa, Sep 26 Yemen's Houthi rebel group has rejected the accusation that its recent military parade in the Yemeni Red Sea port city of Hodeidah has threatened the truce in Yemen, Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported.

The Houthi group reiterated that it would remain in support of a "just and honourable peace".

On September 20, ministers and representatives of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Britain, and the US held a meeting to discuss the situation in Yemen, after which they issued a joint statement to condemn the recent Houthi military parade.

The countries pledged full support to the ongoing efforts of UN Special Envoy Hans Grundberg to extend and expand the truce which is due for renewal on October 2, and that all terms of the truce must be fully implemented, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier this month, the Houthi group held a large public military parade in Hodeidah. The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said the rebel group violated the UN-brokered 2018 Hodeidah Agreement that stipulated the full withdrawal of the group from the port city.

Yemen has been mired in a civil war since late 2014 when the Iran-backed Houthi militia stormed several northern provinces and forced the Yemeni government out of the capital Sanaa.

In 2015, Saudi Arabia led a coalition that includes the UAE, Sudan, and others to intervene in the Yemeni conflict to support the Yemeni government.

