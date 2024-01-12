Yemen's Houthis launch fresh missile attack on ship in Gulf of Aden: US Navy

Sanaa, Jan 12 Yemen's Houthi group has launched a new attack on a cargo ship in the Gulf of Aden, using a ballistic missile, the US Central Command wrote on social media platform X.

"At around 2 a.m. local time (2300 GMT on Wednesday), the Iranian-backed Houthis fired an anti-ship ballistic missile from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen into international shipping lanes in the Gulf of Aden. One commercial vessel reported visually observing the missile impact the water," the post said on Thursday.

So far, there were no injuries or damage reported, it said, adding that the attack is the 27th by the Houthis on international shipping since November 19, 2023, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Houthi group has made no comment yet.

The fresh attack occurred a few hours after the UN Security Council adopted a new resolution to condemn the Houthi attacks on the international shipping lines, demanding the group to immediately cease all such attacks, which violate international law.

The Houthis control much of northern Yemen, including the capital Sanaa and the strategic Red Sea port city of Hodeidah.

