Yogi Adityanath cabinet is to filled with more women ministers

The reports are doing rounds that new cabinate of Yogi Adityanath is going to be filled by more women ministers this time. The oath-taking ceremony of Yogi in Uttar Pradesh as a CM is going to hold today 25 March. However, the reports are also doing rounds that India's top industrialist Mukesh Ambani and 60 other business tycoons have been invited to the ceremony.

Apart from them, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, the team of ‘Kashmir Files’ will attend the event. In all BJP ruled states, Chief Minister will also be present at the event.

The invitations are sent to opposition leaders like Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, Samajwadi Party leaders Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati and general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra among others.

Anurag Thakur, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Narendra Singh Tomar, Dharmendra Pradhan, Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Bhupendra Yadav, Mahendra Nath Pandey, Smriti Irani, Hardeep Singh Puri, Annapurna Yadav, and Shobha Karanjale are also expected to be present at the ceremony.