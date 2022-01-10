Yogi Adityanath's "80 vs 20 Fight Now" remark, creates sensation in the election

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath has called the elections in Uttar Pradesh an "80 versus 20 battle", in his recent comment on a religious divide. The BJP cited the number of votes in the ratio of Hindus and Muslims in UP, where assembly elections will be held next month.

On being asked about the Brahmin votes in UP, in his recent interview with a private news channel, Yogi said "The contest has moved much ahead," the saffron-robed. "The fight is now 80 versus 20," he added.

After which the host said, "Owaisi says it is 19 percent." Asaduddin Owaisi heads the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen or AIMIM.

While Yogi shortcut the question by the host.

"80 percent is those who are supporters of nationalism, good governance, and development. Such people will vote for the BJP and those who are against this and supporters of mafias and criminals, anti-farmer and village, such 15-20 people will take a different path. So, in this 80-20 fight, it is the lotus that will show the way," the Chief Minister said, referring to the BJP's election symbol.

From 7th February the UP will vote in seven phases and the counting will be held on 10th March.