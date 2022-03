Yogi Adityanath's cabinet to have 2 deputy ministers?

The reports are coming that Yogi Adityanath’s cabinet may again have two deputy chief ministers. Current deputy chief ministers are Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma. Apart from this Baby Rani Maurya are among the top contenders for the posts.

The oath-taking ceremony of Yogi in Uttar Pradesh as a CM is going to hold today 25 March. It is going to be a grand event, according to the reports Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, the team of ‘Kashmir Files’ will attend the event. In all BJP ruled states, Chief Minister will also be present at the event.

Anurag Thakur, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Narendra Singh Tomar, Dharmendra Pradhan, Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Bhupendra Yadav, Mahendra Nath Pandey, Smriti Irani, Hardeep Singh Puri, Annapurna Yadav, and Shobha Karanjale are also expected to be present at the ceremony.

