Yogi govt intensifies Swacch Bharat Mission

Lucknow, May 4 The Yogi Adityanath government, in its second innings, has further intensified the 'Swachh Bharat Mission' so that the benefits of the scheme reach every village and every poor.

The state government is sparing no efforts to make the state free from open defecation.

According to the government spokesman, a target has been set to construct community toilets and Izzatghar in every village.

It is noteworthy that the state government's plan to construct house-to-house toilets, which is part of the campaign to make the villages clean, has had a great impact in the last five years. This has not only changed the lives of the village people but insecurity has also disappeared from the minds of women.

To accomplish this, an action plan is being prepared to build 1,494 community toilets and 2.41 lakh Izzatghars in villages in the first 100 days of the second term of the Adityanath government.

For this, the Panchayati Raj department is playing an important role in realising the dream of the Swachh Bharat Mission.

The spokesman said that the construction of toilets has also reduced the risk of diseases to a great extent.

It is worth mentioning that the government has made all the Gram Panchayats of the state open defecation free during the last five years. This major achievement was accomplished by constructing 2.18 crore individual toilets.

Also, the target of constructing at least one community toilet per Gram Panchayat is being met. Under the scheme, as many as 58,189 community toilets are to be constructed.

