Yogi slams Samajwadi Party, compares it to Mahabharat

Lucknow, Dec 15 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday accused the Samajwadi Party of being biased towards a specific caste.

The Chief Minister pointed out that when the recruitment process is compromised on the lines of caste and money, the state has to suffer worse consequences.

Comparing the Samajwadi Party with the characters of Mahabharata, he said that as 'Kaka-Mama-Nana' completely halted the progress of India during Mahabharata, in the same way, this family (Samajwadi Party) remained an impediment to the progress of the state.

Stating that the corruption and nepotism in recruitments are things of the past, he said: "During Akhilesh Yadav's tenure as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, recruitment used to take place on the basis of caste and money, without looking at the merit. There was always casteism-nepotism in appointments. When the result of deputy collector was declared under the SP rule, out of 86, the names of 56 people belonged to the same particular caste."

The chief minister was speaking at a function here to launch 'Akansha Peti' (aspiration box) under the 'Sujhav Aapka Sankalp Hamara' programme.

For the 2022 assembly elections, the BJP will keep the 'Akansha Peti' at 30,000 places in the village and urban areas of the state.

Escalating the attack on the erstwhile Samajwadi government, Yogi Adityanath stated: "Between 2012 and 2017, appointments to government posts in UP were distributed among the members of a family. One appointment process was looked after by an uncle and the other was allotted to a nephew, maternal uncle, or maternal grandfather."

"Before 2017, people used to point fingers at Uttar Pradesh but today under BJP's rule, Uttar Pradesh has undergone a complete transformation and its perception before the country and across the globe has changed," he said.

Asserting that development has never been the agenda of the previous government, he said that before 2017, there were two expressways in Uttar Pradesh. There was no Metro in any city. Today, the state has constructed many highways and expressways.

