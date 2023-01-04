Yogi to interact with India Inc in Mumbai on Thursday

Lucknow, Jan 4 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will interact with the top names of India Inc. when he leads the first domestic roadshow in Mumbai on Thursday (January 5) ahead of the Global Investors' Summit 2023 to be held in Lucknow from February 10 to 12.

Coming after the global roadshows in 16 countries, the interaction with the domestic investors ahead of GIS-2023 will take place in eight cities.

The companies which are expected to interact with the delegation from UP in Mumbai include Tata Group, Reliance Industries, Mahindra Group, Godrej, Aditya Birla Group, Piramal Enterprises, Parle Agro and JSW Group.

A government spokesperson said the event in Mumbai will spread over two days.

On January 4, the chief minister, ministers and bureaucrats will interact with persons from Uttar Pradesh who are now settled in Maharashtra.

The team is also scheduled to meet actors, directors, producers from Bollywood during which they will hold discussions on the upcoming Film City in Greater Noida.

During these events, the chief minister will present a picture of emerging Uttar Pradesh, which has evolved from the BIMARU state into a developing state, the spokesperson said.

"The chief minister will also explain how UP has become a more desirable location for foreign investment in the nation and how investors from all over the world are eager to make investments in UP," he added.

The domestic roadshows will be held across eight cities, including Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Delhi and Bengaluru, from January 5-27.

During other roadshows, teams led by senior ministers and bureaucrats will meet the representatives of Hinduja Group, Hindustan Unilever, Adani Group, Hiranandani Group, Torrent Power, Indian Merchants Chambers, Dhruva Advertisers, KKR India, Hero Cycles.

