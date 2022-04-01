Yogi visits Ayodhya, offers prayers

Ayodhya, April 1 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Friday, reached Ayodhya and offered prayers at the Hanuman Garhi temple and the Ram Janmabhoomi temple.

This was his first visit to Ayodhya after winning the elections.

Yogi Adityanath also met saints and seers and local party leaders and discussed the development plans for the holy city.

Ayodhya is all set to celebrate Navratri from Saturday.

