Yoon, Biden pay respects at Korean War memorial

Washington, April 26 Visiting South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and his US counterpart President Joe Biden paid a visit to the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington as part of events to mark the 70th anniversary of the bilateral alliance.

During Tuesday's visit, Yoon and Biden each laid a wreath and silently bowed their heads as they paid tribute to the Korean and American service members killed in the 1950-53 conflict, reports Yonhap News Agency.

First Ladies Kim Keon Hee and Jill Biden stood closely behind them.

The two couples later stopped in front of the Wall of Remembrance, which was added to the memorial last year.

The wall displays the names of more than 43,000 Korean and American troops killed during the war.

It was the first time Yoon and Biden met after the South Korean President arrived in Washington on Monday for a six-day state visit.

