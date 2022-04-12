Yoon to pay visit to ex-President Park

Seoul, April 12 South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol was to pay a visit to former President Park Geun-hye in her hometown of Daegu on Tuesday amid attention over whether they will be able to mend their troubled relationship.

Yoon led an investigation team in 2016 into Park's corruption scandal that led to her impeachment, ouster from office and imprisonment, Yonhap news agency reported.

The South Korean President-elect said during the election campaign that even though he did what he was supposed to do as a prosecutor, he feels apologetic toward the former President.

Park was pardoned in December 2021 after spending four years and nine months in prison on a 22-year sentence for corruption. After months of treatment at a Seoul hospital, she returned to a new residence in her hometown in March 2022.

Yoon has repeatedly stated his wish to visit the former President. During Tuesday's meeting, Yoon is also expected to invite her to his May 10 inauguration ceremony.

Daegu was the last stop in Yoon's two-day visit through key cities in North Gyeongsang province that was organised to express gratitude for the support that people in the region showed him in the March presidential election.

The South Korean President-elect was scheduled to return to Seoul later on Tuesday.

